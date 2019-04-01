Welcome,
January 31, 2023, 02:23:02 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Britt is back in the Champo
Author
Topic: Britt is back in the Champo
Pigeon droppings
Britt is back in the Champo
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:10 AM »
One match too late to play against us though......or he would have deffo hoiked one over the bar against us!
Watford should have watched some youtube video's of his performance's for us........
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Britt is back in the Champo
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:10 PM »
Watford now have assombalonga and Fletcher! Bit of a punt by them, looked like a spent force at Boro
