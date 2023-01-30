Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 30, 2023, 10:28:43 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Britt is back in the Champo
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Britt is back in the Champo (Read 14 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 611
Britt is back in the Champo
«
on:
Today
at 08:46:10 AM »
One match too late to play against us though......or he would have deffo hoiked one over the bar against us!
Watford should have watched some youtube video's of his performance's for us........
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...