January 31, 2023, 02:22:55 AM
Boreme
Author
Topic: Boreme (Read 268 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 962
January 29, 2023, 12:04:26 AM »
I sometimes read other clubs forums. I can honestly say I havent come across the virtue signalling Wokery you get on Boreme. They really are an embarrassment to Boro fans.
beamishboro
Posts: 104
Re: Boreme
January 29, 2023, 10:28:02 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on January 29, 2023, 12:04:26 AM
I sometimes read other clubs forums. I can honestly say I havent come across the virtue signalling Wokery you get on Boreme. They really are an embarrassment to Boro fans.
So are you
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 962
Re: Boreme
January 29, 2023, 10:56:19 AM »
So you are quite happy with the self congratulating Wokism shite that emanates from the Boreme virtue signallers. It's not a football forum at all, it's a mouthpiece for deranged Lefties. Still, if you are happy with that who am I to say otherwise.
Rutters
Posts: 941
Re: Boreme
January 29, 2023, 12:37:49 PM »
The thread on 'Taking the Knee' is quite something to behold
(always use an adblock)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 962
Re: Boreme
January 29, 2023, 02:26:15 PM »
To be honest Rutters it was that thread that prompted me to open mine. Smug self congratulatory virtue signalling oozes from it like shyte from a sewer pipe.
Rutters
Posts: 941
Re: Boreme
January 29, 2023, 04:03:44 PM »
It perfectly illustrates why echo chambers are so dangerous and why Marxism can only exist in a vacuum.
kippers
Posts: 3 540
Re: Boreme
January 29, 2023, 06:21:58 PM »
You only have to look at how they speak to Boro fans on there to realise what they think of fellow supporters.
Maybe its all silly little games and a chance for the freaks to have some purpose in life.
Because there is no way they act out the way they come across.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 832
Re: Boreme
Yesterday
at 10:27:06 PM »
I dont really look anymore but it used to be the best used board, had the best range of topics, the best humour and best discourse. It was also the board that did the most to try and keep on top of unpleasant racist and misogynistic posts. All those things made it the most popular boro message board. All those things will remain true, get over it (big jack doffing cap smiley)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 962
Re: Boreme
Yesterday
at 11:12:08 PM »
Once upon a time it was a decent Board but now it's infested with the likes of Muttley. It really has become a Woke echo chamber literally talking to itself.
BMX Bandit
Posts: 31
Re: Boreme
Today
at 12:00:06 AM »
Ffs not you lot nall.
FMTTM is shit but busy.
Stay away if you dont like it.
I do.
Simple really.
