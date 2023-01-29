Welcome,
January 29, 2023
Boreme
Author
Topic: Boreme (Read 116 times)
kippers
Bill Buxton
and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 961
Boreme
«
on:
Today
12:04:26 AM
I sometimes read other clubs forums. I can honestly say I havent come across the virtue signalling Wokery you get on Boreme. They really are an embarrassment to Boro fans.
beamishboro
Offline
Posts: 104
Re: Boreme
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
10:28:02 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
12:04:26 AM
I sometimes read other clubs forums. I can honestly say I havent come across the virtue signalling Wokery you get on Boreme. They really are an embarrassment to Boro fans.
So are you
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 961
Re: Boreme
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
10:56:19 AM
So you are quite happy with the self congratulating Wokism shite that emanates from the Boreme virtue signallers. It's not a football forum at all, it's a mouthpiece for deranged Lefties. Still, if you are happy with that who am I to say otherwise.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 941
Re: Boreme
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
12:37:49 PM
The thread on 'Taking the Knee' is quite something to behold
(always use an adblock)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 961
Re: Boreme
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
02:26:15 PM
To be honest Rutters it was that thread that prompted me to open mine. Smug self congratulatory virtue signalling oozes from it like shyte from a sewer pipe.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 941
Re: Boreme
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
04:03:44 PM
It perfectly illustrates why echo chambers are so dangerous and why Marxism can only exist in a vacuum.
