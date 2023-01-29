Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 29, 2023, 12:33:17 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boreme
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Boreme (Read 8 times)
Bill Buxton
,
Gray Squirrel
and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 959
Boreme
«
on:
Today
at 12:04:26 AM »
I sometimes read other clubs forums. I can honestly say I havent come across the virtue signalling Wokery you get on Boreme. They really are an embarrassment to Boro fans.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...