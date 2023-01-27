Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: barlaser move could be imminent  (Read 133 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
« on: January 27, 2023, 12:35:16 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/middlesbrough-transfer-agreement-dan-barlaser-26087316
Logged
« Reply #1 on: January 27, 2023, 07:22:02 PM »
How long does it take to sign a player when a fee is agreed and the players seems dead keen to sign? This seems to be dragging on far too long. We still need at least two other signings to stand a chance of the playoffs.
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:46:30 PM »
How long is imminent?
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:07:54 PM »
From the horses mouth........

Its pronounced Bar LASSer.........not Bar LAZER
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:55:25 PM »
Was at the Riverside today so presumably he has signed. Bit by bit=Carrick is creating his team.
Logged
