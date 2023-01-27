Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 29, 2023, 12:33:04 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
barlaser move could be imminent
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: barlaser move could be imminent (Read 132 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 610
barlaser move could be imminent
«
on:
January 27, 2023, 12:35:16 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/middlesbrough-transfer-agreement-dan-barlaser-26087316
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 959
Re: barlaser move could be imminent
«
Reply #1 on:
January 27, 2023, 07:22:02 PM »
How long does it take to sign a player when a fee is agreed and the players seems dead keen to sign? This seems to be dragging on far too long. We still need at least two other signings to stand a chance of the playoffs.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 959
Re: barlaser move could be imminent
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:46:30 PM »
How long is imminent?
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 610
Re: barlaser move could be imminent
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:07:54 PM »
From the horses mouth........
Its pronounced Bar LASSer.........not Bar LAZER
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 959
Re: barlaser move could be imminent
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:55:25 PM »
Was at the Riverside today so presumably he has signed. Bit by bit=Carrick is creating his team.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...