Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 642





Posts: 7 642 Re: BUPA.......is it worth it « Reply #1 on: January 27, 2023, 08:20:36 PM » When BUPA start chipping in to the costs of training Doctors and Nurses, then maybe, morally it might have some place in a decent society. Until then, don't do it! Logged

Pigeon droppings

Online



Posts: 613





Posts: 613 Re: BUPA.......is it worth it « Reply #2 on: January 27, 2023, 09:23:44 PM » Unfortunately, as Im pushing towards 60, and have contributed NI payments full time since I was 18, I now have to disregard the morality issues of who trains who!



I have contributed far more to the NHS over the years than I will ever recover in treatments!



I look at my needs and conclude the availability of an ambulance (possibly) and the need to use A&E are now pretty much non existent!



The waiting lists associated with the need for surgery are beyond rediculous.



And so I have to decide if almost 1000/yr is a worthwhile outlay to give me the comfort of knowing I have a medical service I can rely on!



I hope some MP's are reading this and it makes them realise that while theyre sitting on their fat MP salary, and at the same time, earning a 2nd wage from elsewhere, the average joe has to assess wether to pay for something they've already bought! « Last Edit: January 28, 2023, 03:03:15 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 542





Posts: 3 542 Re: BUPA.......is it worth it « Reply #3 on: January 29, 2023, 10:53:38 AM » Looked into private medical healthcare recently.

During my chat with the broker, it became clear that initial care of a serious issue like a heart attack, I would be at the mercy of NHS ambulance call out and emergency care.



Pointless Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 942





Posts: 942 Re: BUPA.......is it worth it « Reply #4 on: January 29, 2023, 12:44:05 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on January 27, 2023, 08:20:36 PM When BUPA start chipping in to the costs of training Doctors and Nurses, then maybe, morally it might have some place in a decent society. Until then, don't do it!



When Doctors and Nurses work only for the NHS who trained them and consider working full-time, people wouldn't need the morality of paying privately for what they paid to train the Doctors and Nurses to do. When Doctors and Nurses work only for the NHS who trained them and consider working full-time, people wouldn't need the morality of paying privately for what they paid to train the Doctors and Nurses to do. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 832







Posts: 4 832 Re: BUPA.......is it worth it « Reply #5 on: January 30, 2023, 10:30:39 PM » I would say no. I have cover for the family through work, once you have something they exclude that from your cover the next year! Plus you have to pay a ton excess every time you use it. Logged

Spidoolie

Offline



Posts: 190





Posts: 190 Re: BUPA.......is it worth it « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:06:26 PM » Private medical companies only cherry pick treatments that make money for themselves. Go the American way AT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY'S PERIL.

Aftercare such as physio stops as soon as the terms of the policy dictate. I had a cartilage operation some years ago under works insurance and went for some advice and was told that that my physio had ended way before I had recovered. (they chased me away without any assistance) I went to North Tees hospital and they gave me all the advice I needed.



Subsequently I have had cancer and the NHS were superb.

As I get older I get free checks and tests to monitor health as a matter of course off the NHS, you get nothing like that going private unless you pay mega premiums.



The NHS is struggling but that's down to years of tory neglect in an effort to privatise the fucking lot.



Fuck private medicine, it's immoral in this day and age. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:08:16 PM by Spidoolie » Logged