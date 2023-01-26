Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 28, 2023, 05:46:53 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BUPA.......is it worth it  (Read 92 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 608


View Profile
« on: January 26, 2023, 08:17:16 PM »
NHS up the creek at the moment........but £80/month.....just not sure!  mcl
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 640


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:20:36 PM »
When BUPA start chipping in to the costs of training Doctors and Nurses, then maybe, morally it might have some place in a decent society. Until then, don't do it!
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 608


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 PM »
Unfortunately, as Im pushing towards 60, and have contributed NI payments full time since I was 18, I now have to disregard the morality issues of who trains who!

I have contributed far more to the NHS over the years than I will ever recover in treatments!

I look at my needs and conclude the availability of an ambulance (possibly) and the need to use A&E are now pretty much non existent!

The waiting lists associated with the need for surgery are beyond rediculuous.

And so I have to decide if almost £1000/yr is a worthwhile outlay to give me the comfort of knowing I have a medical service I can rely on!

I hope some MP's are reading this and it makes them realise that while theyre sitting on their fat MP salary, and at the same time, earning a 2nd wage from elsewhere, the average joe has to assess wether to pay for something they've already bought!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 