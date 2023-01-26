Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 28, 2023, 05:46:53 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BUPA.......is it worth it
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BUPA.......is it worth it (Read 92 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 608
BUPA.......is it worth it
«
on:
January 26, 2023, 08:17:16 PM »
NHS up the creek at the moment........but £80/month.....just not sure!
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 640
Re: BUPA.......is it worth it
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:20:36 PM »
When BUPA start chipping in to the costs of training Doctors and Nurses, then maybe, morally it might have some place in a decent society. Until then, don't do it!
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 608
Re: BUPA.......is it worth it
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:44 PM »
Unfortunately, as Im pushing towards 60, and have contributed NI payments full time since I was 18, I now have to disregard the morality issues of who trains who!
I have contributed far more to the NHS over the years than I will ever recover in treatments!
I look at my needs and conclude the availability of an ambulance (possibly) and the need to use A&E are now pretty much non existent!
The waiting lists associated with the need for surgery are beyond rediculuous.
And so I have to decide if almost £1000/yr is a worthwhile outlay to give me the comfort of knowing I have a medical service I can rely on!
I hope some MP's are reading this and it makes them realise that while theyre sitting on their fat MP salary, and at the same time, earning a 2nd wage from elsewhere, the average joe has to assess wether to pay for something they've already bought!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...