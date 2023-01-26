Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 608





Posts: 608

Re: BUPA.......is it worth it « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 PM » Unfortunately, as Im pushing towards 60, and have contributed NI payments full time since I was 18, I now have to disregard the morality issues of who trains who!



I have contributed far more to the NHS over the years than I will ever recover in treatments!



I look at my needs and conclude the availability of an ambulance (possibly) and the need to use A&E are now pretty much non existent!



The waiting lists associated with the need for surgery are beyond rediculuous.



And so I have to decide if almost £1000/yr is a worthwhile outlay to give me the comfort of knowing I have a medical service I can rely on!



I hope some MP's are reading this and it makes them realise that while theyre sitting on their fat MP salary, and at the same time, earning a 2nd wage from elsewhere, the average joe has to assess wether to pay for something they've already bought!