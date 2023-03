Bernie

Bernie
People with a surname for a first name



Always seems a bit weird to me - what were the parents thinking?



Like Robson Green or Taylor Swift.Always seems a bit weird to me - what were the parents thinking?Used to work with a bloke with the first name Bowman many years ago........he must have been sick as fuck explaining that one over the years

Mookie Blaylock

Mookie Blaylock
Re: People with a surname for a first name



One thatís always bugged me is the guitarist for Blind Melon called Rogers Stevens.



Thereís also the former Fulham player, Collins John. Does anyone know if he was at Fulham at the same time as John Collins? I canít be arsed to Google it.

Itís worse when the surname-for-a-first-name ends with an Ďsí.One thatís always bugged me is the guitarist for Blind Melon called Rogers Stevens.Thereís also the former Fulham player, Collins John. Does anyone know if he was at Fulham at the same time as John Collins? I canít be arsed to Google it.

V6

V6
Re: People with a surname for a first name
my 1st name is a 1st name in my opinion but i know a celeb who has my 1st name as his surname, but my surname is now a 1st name to a lot of people i get emailed a lot calling me by my surname