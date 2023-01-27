Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 27, 2023
Author Topic: People with a surname for a first name  (Read 78 times)
« on: Yesterday at 12:38:00 PM »
Like Robson Green or Taylor Swift.

Always seems a bit weird to me - what were the parents thinking?

Used to work with a bloke with the first name Bowman many years ago........he must have been sick as fuck explaining that one over the years  souey.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:00:22 PM »
Seems to have worked out ok for Johnson Beharry!
