January 27, 2023, 02:08:07 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
People with a surname for a first name
Author
Topic: People with a surname for a first name (Read 78 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
People with a surname for a first name
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:38:00 PM »
Like Robson Green or Taylor Swift.
Always seems a bit weird to me - what were the parents thinking?
Used to work with a bloke with the first name Bowman many years ago........he must have been sick as fuck explaining that one over the years
Pigeon droppings
Re: People with a surname for a first name
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:00:22 PM »
Seems to have worked out ok for Johnson Beharry!
