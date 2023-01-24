Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 28, 2023, 05:46:35 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Corbyn  (Read 260 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 970



View Profile
« on: January 24, 2023, 01:08:19 PM »
If he'd fiddled five grand on his fucking tax return  :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 663


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: January 25, 2023, 08:09:42 PM »
Five grand would end up five million with Diane Abbott doing his books




Or you
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 970



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: January 25, 2023, 11:37:43 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on January 25, 2023, 08:09:42 PM
Five grand would end up five million with Diane Abbott doing his books




Or you

I wouldnt be able to find the fuckers
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 853


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: January 26, 2023, 12:40:33 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on January 25, 2023, 08:09:42 PM
Five grand would end up five million with Diane Abbott doing his books


 :nige: :steptoe:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 640


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:27:12 PM »
Tories, always attacking the easy option when they're fecking the Nation up the arse as usual.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 