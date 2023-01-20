Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 604





Posts: 604

Ive binge watched 3 different docudramas recently and highly recommend « on: Today at 11:01:44 AM » all of them!



The walk in (Stephen Graham) about a reformed racist who is then threatened by the outfit he used to represent.



Little boy blue (Stephen Graham) about the murder of Everton fan Rhys Jones.



Litvinenko (David Tennant) this one needs no explanation.



All get 10/10.



Try watch them if you can!



