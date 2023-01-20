Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 20, 2023, 04:19:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ive binge watched 3 different docudramas recently and highly recommend  (Read 40 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 604


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:01:44 AM »
all of them!

The walk in (Stephen Graham) about a reformed racist who is then threatened by the outfit he used to represent.

Little boy blue (Stephen Graham) about the murder of Everton fan Rhys Jones.

Litvinenko (David Tennant) this one needs no explanation.

All get 10/10.

Try watch them if you can!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:33:14 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 