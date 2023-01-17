Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Colin Cheng
Ben G
January 17, 2023, 12:12:03 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/whats-on/food-drink-news/beloved-chinese-colin-chengs-hit-25994112
Tory Cunt
Reply #1 on: January 17, 2023, 01:08:01 PM
Never understood why anyone would buy anything from a takeaway. Its mostly cheap sourced rubbish and often produced under very unhygienic conditions. This crap is contributing to the obesity crisis.  Finally cook your own meals from scratch,and save a ton of money whilst improving your health at the same time.
Reply #2 on: January 17, 2023, 11:24:16 PM
Send in the bulldozers!
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:38:04 PM
Scruffy Marton gets. New money, you see; no class
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:56:24 PM
Last few times I've been there i thought it was the best its been for yonks. They must spend more time on cooking than cleaning! Never worry too much about these ratings, apparently if the council did your house you would be lucky to get 2 stars.

Anyway, they are open tonight, no fucks given !
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:46:55 PM
Jimmy's at Hemo shops or China Red on Acklam Road is about the best around here.

I've eaten Chinese food in China so I know what the fuck I'm all about ya coonts.
