January 19, 2023, 02:05:40 AM
Colin Cheng
Author
Topic: Colin Cheng (Read 219 times)
Ben G
Colin Cheng
«
on:
January 17, 2023, 12:12:03 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/whats-on/food-drink-news/beloved-chinese-colin-chengs-hit-25994112
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Re: Colin Cheng
«
Reply #1 on:
January 17, 2023, 01:08:01 PM
Never understood why anyone would buy anything from a takeaway. Its mostly cheap sourced rubbish and often produced under very unhygienic conditions. This crap is contributing to the obesity crisis. Finally cook your own meals from scratch,and save a ton of money whilst improving your health at the same time.
Bud Wiser
Re: Colin Cheng
«
Reply #2 on:
January 17, 2023, 11:24:16 PM
Send in the bulldozers!
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Colin Cheng
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
04:38:04 PM
Scruffy Marton gets. New money, you see; no class
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Colin Cheng
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
07:56:24 PM
Last few times I've been there i thought it was the best its been for yonks. They must spend more time on cooking than cleaning! Never worry too much about these ratings, apparently if the council did your house you would be lucky to get 2 stars.
Anyway, they are open tonight, no fucks given !
Ben G
Re: Colin Cheng
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
08:46:55 PM
Jimmy's at Hemo shops or China Red on Acklam Road is about the best around here.
I've eaten Chinese food in China so I know what the fuck I'm all about ya coonts.
