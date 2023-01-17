MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 829







Posts: 4 829

Re: Colin Cheng « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:56:24 PM » Last few times I've been there i thought it was the best its been for yonks. They must spend more time on cooking than cleaning! Never worry too much about these ratings, apparently if the council did your house you would be lucky to get 2 stars.



Anyway, they are open tonight, no fucks given !