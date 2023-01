Bill Buxton

Re: Colin Cheng « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:08:01 PM » Never understood why anyone would buy anything from a takeaway. Itís mostly cheap sourced rubbish and often produced under very unhygienic conditions. This crap is contributing to the obesity crisis. Finally cook your own meals from scratch,and save a ton of money whilst improving your health at the same time.