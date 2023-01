calamity

Posts: 8 672Crabamity Boro vs Millwall « on: Yesterday at 04:10:13 PM » Could be a good game this, looks like Millwall have come to play football.



Chubby should have done better with that chance, especially with the form he’s in. When was the last time the boro had a player at the top of the top scorer charts? Bamford? Logged

Posts: 8 672Crabamity Re: Boro vs Millwall « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:36:51 PM » Commentators are hopeless; one of them sat opining that we need to fill the box with players and start putting the ball in then the other one replies “yeah, we need to stretch them”. How the bliddy hell do you stretch a team when you are filling the box with players. They’ll match them with defenders. There’ll be no fucking stretching Logged

Posts: 8 672Crabamity Re: Boro vs Millwall « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:41:38 PM » Got lucky there. Millwall had a 4 on 1 on the break and then their usual cunt of a forward ends up backheeling it Logged

Posts: 8 672Crabamity Re: Boro vs Millwall « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:12:32 PM » Great goal!



Right after confirmation sunderland behind. Shed roof just lifted off somewhere on wearside Logged

Posts: 5 954 Re: Boro vs Millwall « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:18:13 PM » A clean sheet and about time. Next Sunday is going to be tasty. Let's hope Archer can get on the score sheet. Logged

Posts: 8 672Crabamity Re: Boro vs Millwall « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:29:38 PM » Today was a game between teams of a similar level, can easily see them being an opponent in the playoffs. I was impressed they managed to press the way they did for 90mins.



Boro just had a bit more class though, although McGree and Akpom were poor today. Logged