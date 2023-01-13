Welcome,
January 13, 2023, 10:15:14 PM
News:
Benjamin Mendy found not guilty.......
Author
Topic: Benjamin Mendy found not guilty....... (Read 47 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 602
Benjamin Mendy found not guilty.......
«
on:
Today
at 01:37:41 PM »
on 6 rape and 1 attempted rape charges!
2 Charges still to be resolved.....one of rape, and one of attempted rape!
Makes you wonder what the eck's going on when he's found not guilty 7 times! Who was making what up?????
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 938
Re: Benjamin Mendy found not guilty.......
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:57:09 PM »
How could you possibly send a man to jail for up to 19 years with absolutely no evidence?
How do these cases even get to court? (actually, I think I might have the answer to that)
Logged
