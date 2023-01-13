Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Benjamin Mendy found not guilty.......  (Read 46 times)
on 6 rape and 1 attempted rape charges!

2 Charges still to be resolved.....one of rape, and one of attempted rape!

Makes you wonder what the eck's going on when he's found not guilty 7 times!  Who was making what up?????  
How could you possibly send a man to jail for up to 19 years with absolutely no evidence?

How do these cases even get to court? (actually, I think I might have the answer to that)
