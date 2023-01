Bernie

Connor Malley



https://www.dundalkfc.com/malley-makes-the-move-to-oriel/



The amount of players who have gone on to make good careers in the top two English tiers from our academy is embarrassing. How many decent strikers has it produced since we moved to the Riverside?



Good luck to the lad, but it seems yet another much praised academy product is sliding into obscurity. The amount of players who have gone on to make good careers in the top two English tiers from our academy is embarrassing. How many decent strikers has it produced since we moved to the Riverside?