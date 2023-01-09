Welcome,
January 11, 2023, 06:04:51 PM
Sunderland U21 5 - Boro U21 7
Author
Topic: Sunderland U21 5 - Boro U21 7 (Read 100 times)
Bernie
Sunderland U21 5 - Boro U21 7
Yesterday
at 10:59:18 AM »
Sounds like some game
Found this groundhoppers report on it online
https://connorsfootball.wordpress.com/2023/01/09/sunderland-u21s-vs-middlesbrough-u21s-2/
Tintin
Re: Sunderland U21 5 - Boro U21 7
Today
Today at 09:33:33 AM
Shame there's no video for this. They often have someone with a camera.
