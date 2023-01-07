Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Brighton « on: January 07, 2023, 05:29:18 PM » I'm afraid Brighton are exposing the massive defensive frailties in Boro's defence. Unfortunately Carrick is stuck with these defenders for the time being. There is no way these defenders could survive in the PL. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Re: Brighton « Reply #1 on: January 07, 2023, 05:42:58 PM » The gulf in class is stark. I reckon Carrick will learn a lot from today. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Re: Brighton « Reply #2 on: January 07, 2023, 05:51:56 PM » Sometimes a reality check does you a world of good. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Re: Brighton « Reply #3 on: January 07, 2023, 05:58:44 PM » As soon as we come across a good team we fold. Did it against Burnley. OK Brighton at the moment are a top notch PL outfit so you would expect them to win. What I didn't expect was just how poor our defending was going to be. Fry looked totally out of it. As for Jones,he's non league standard now. Let's see what effect this drubbing does to morale. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Re: Brighton « Reply #4 on: January 07, 2023, 06:05:11 PM » As someone said on One Boro,that second half was cringeworthy. I hope that Carrick is able to get some players in with the ability and the heart worthy of playing in the Boro shirt. I would get rid of Jones,Smith,Fry,McNair Howson et al. « Last Edit: January 07, 2023, 06:07:55 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Re: Brighton « Reply #5 on: January 07, 2023, 06:32:22 PM » I wonder what Cameron Archer made of it all. Buyers regret? Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Re: Brighton « Reply #6 on: January 07, 2023, 08:34:14 PM » Remember when Boro played Brighton last game of season. We needed a draw to go up. Result 0:0 and up,we went. Of course came straight down. Brighton have developed a strategy particularly in relation to recruitment and appointment of managers. Consequently they have brought in players to fit the way they want to play. They now have some really excellent players. No doubt the club management and recruitment is also very good. Boro could learn a lot from studying what Brighton have done. After all they are not as big a club as Boro.Ditto Brentford.The last 15 years have been nothing but failure and drift at Boro. I really hope Carrick can restore this club to the top flight. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 828







Posts: 4 828 Re: Brighton « Reply #7 on: January 08, 2023, 04:21:38 PM » You must have been buzzing yesterday Bill. Been a while since you could flex about how shit we are. Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Re: Brighton « Reply #8 on: January 08, 2023, 04:59:11 PM » Just pointing out that Boro have one hell of a way to go to get to good PL standard. Brighton have shown how it can be done. Lets hope the powers that be at Boro are capable of taking note. « Last Edit: January 08, 2023, 05:16:40 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Re: Brighton « Reply #10 on: January 08, 2023, 06:51:29 PM » They would only need to sell a couple of players. Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 5 269







Mountain KingPosts: 5 269 Re: Brighton « Reply #12 on: January 09, 2023, 02:18:37 PM » Considering the weekends shock results, we got off lightly.



Beaten by a far better team, but not shame in it. Logged Tory Cunt

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Re: Brighton « Reply #13 on: January 09, 2023, 02:22:54 PM » Exactly.Carrick will have learned a lot about his players. He was very charitable in his comments, but he knows now who needs to be shown the door in the summer.

Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 10 390



Bausor & Scott OUT!!!





Posts: 10 390Bausor & Scott OUT!!! Re: Brighton « Reply #14 on: January 09, 2023, 09:11:51 PM » Quote from: Ben G on January 09, 2023, 02:18:37 PM Considering the weekends shock results, we got off lightly.



Beaten by a far better team, but not shame in it.



Sadly, this kind of small club mentality is quite prevalent amongst our fan base with regard to this one-sided rout.



Some people need reminding we were not some plucky National League outfit chancing their arm against Premier League 'big boys'. We're riding high in the Championship and put out a full strength team. I was fucking appalled with what I witnessed on saturday. Sadly, this kind of small club mentality is quite prevalent amongst our fan base with regard to this one-sided rout.Some people need reminding we were not some plucky National League outfit chancing their arm against Premier League 'big boys'. We're riding high in the Championship and put out a full strength team. I was fucking appalled with what I witnessed on saturday. Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Re: Brighton « Reply #15 on: January 09, 2023, 10:23:23 PM » Like I said Carrick now knows just how brittle some of these players are. I suspect he was just as appalled too. « Last Edit: January 09, 2023, 10:43:00 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 953





Posts: 5 953 Re: Brighton « Reply #16 on: January 10, 2023, 02:43:12 PM » Perhaps the game against Millwall is the big test. Lets see what Boro are made of here. Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 5 269







Mountain KingPosts: 5 269 Re: Brighton « Reply #17 on: January 10, 2023, 08:40:50 PM » Clubs like

Brighton

Bournemouth

Palace

Fulham

Brentford

Forest



Arent bigger than us. Theres our target, but sensibly targeted where we can pick up points etc.





It can be done but sadly for us Karanka decided that not letting in goals or scoring goals was the way. Worst and most inept season Ive seen and that includes the early 80s Logged Tory Cunt