Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 949





« on: Yesterday at 05:29:18 PM » I'm afraid Brighton are exposing the massive defensive frailties in Boro's defence. Unfortunately Carrick is stuck with these defenders for the time being. There is no way these defenders could survive in the PL.

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 949





« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:42:58 PM » The gulf in class is stark. I reckon Carrick will learn a lot from today.

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 949





« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:51:56 PM » Sometimes a reality check does you a world of good.

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 949





« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:58:44 PM » As soon as we come across a good team we fold. Did it against Burnley. OK Brighton at the moment are a top notch PL outfit so you would expect them to win. What I didn't expect was just how poor our defending was going to be. Fry looked totally out of it. As for Jones,he's non league standard now. Let's see what effect this drubbing does to morale.

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 949





« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:05:11 PM » As someone said on One Boro,that second half was cringeworthy. I hope that Carrick is able to get some players in with the ability and the heart worthy of playing in the Boro shirt. I would get rid of Jones,Smith,Fry,McNair Howson et al. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:07:55 PM by Bill Buxton »

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 949





« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:32:22 PM » I wonder what Cameron Archer made of it all. Buyers regret?

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 949





« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:34:14 PM » Remember when Boro played Brighton last game of season. We needed a draw to go up. Result 0:0 and up,we went. Of course came straight down. Brighton have developed a strategy particularly in relation to recruitment and appointment of managers. Consequently they have brought in players to fit the way they want to play. They now have some really excellent players. No doubt the club management and recruitment is also very good. Boro could learn a lot from studying what Brighton have done. After all they are not as big a club as Boro.Ditto Brentford.The last 15 years have been nothing but failure and drift at Boro. I really hope Carrick can restore this club to the top flight.

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 828







« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:21:38 PM » You must have been buzzing yesterday Bill. Been a while since you could flex about how shit we are.

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 949





« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:59:11 PM » Just pointing out that Boro have one hell of a way to go to get to good PL standard. Brighton have shown how it can be done. Lets hope the powers that be at Boro are capable of taking note. « Last Edit: Today at 05:16:40 PM by Bill Buxton »

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 5 156







« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:37:17 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:59:11 PM Just pointing out that Boro have one hell of a way to go to get to good PL standard. Brighton have shown how it can be done. Lets hope the powers that be at Boro are capable of taking note.

Brighton are the 3rd most indebted club in the PL.



Brighton are the 3rd most indebted club in the PL. Brighton are the 3rd most indebted club in the PL. Logged