Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 947





Posts: 5 947

Re: Brighton « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:34:14 PM » Remember when Boro played Brighton last game of season. We needed a draw to go up. Result 0:0 and up,we went. Of course came straight down. Brighton have developed a strategy particularly in relation to recruitment and appointment of managers. Consequently they have brought in players to fit the way they want to play. They now have some really excellent players. No doubt the club management and recruitment is also very good. Boro could learn a lot from studying what Brighton have done. After all they are not as big a club as Boro.Ditto Brentford.The last 15 years have been nothing but failure and drift at Boro. I really hope Carrick can restore this club to the top flight.