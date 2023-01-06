Welcome,
January 10, 2023, 03:13:49 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How much for Akpom?
Author
Topic: How much for Akpom? (Read 184 times)
Tintin
How much for Akpom?
January 06, 2023, 11:14:01 PM »
18 million minimum.👍
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: How much for Akpom?
January 06, 2023, 11:54:55 PM »
About that figure.
You dont score like he has done by accident.
Tory Cunt
John Theone
Re: How much for Akpom?
Yesterday
at 09:07:43 PM »
NFS
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: How much for Akpom?
Yesterday
at 09:15:00 PM »
Get him auctioned off before he returns to type and get Coburn back PRONTO!
