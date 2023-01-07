Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: How much for Akpom?  (Read 37 times)
Tintin
« on: Yesterday at 11:14:01 PM »
18 million minimum.👍
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:54:55 PM »
About that figure.

You dont score like he has done by accident.
Tory Cunt
