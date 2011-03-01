Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2023, 10:52:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Big Billy Windsor  (Read 196 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 845


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:49:14 AM »
Apparently knocked Harry Hewitt down.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11600691/Prince-Harry-says-brother-William-physically-attacked-calling-Meghan-difficult-rude.html


 :nige:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 940


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:58:42 AM »
Oh dear big Billy broke Gingys necklace. Poor love
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 963



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:43:58 PM »
Billy big bollox about The Taliban. Not a clever boast in a few different ways
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 940


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:21:54 PM »
Hes just stuck a big target on his forehead. What a plonker.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 963



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:36:05 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:21:54 PM
Hes just stuck a big target on his forehead. What a plonker.

 :like:  There ARE some advantages to being advised by wise auld heads in The Palace or elsewhere. If I were his mate and he'd asked me to read it I'd have warned him away from that boast/claim
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 266



View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:43:46 PM »
Very much a taboo to talk of battle casualties for merit points.

I recently served with an ex Gurkha who had numerous commendations but he never talked about it. He was cracking with the butchering knife in the galley mind.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 