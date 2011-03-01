Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 06, 2023, 10:52:41 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Big Billy Windsor
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Big Billy Windsor (Read 196 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 845
Big Billy Windsor
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:49:14 AM »
Apparently knocked Harry Hewitt down.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11600691/Prince-Harry-says-brother-William-physically-attacked-calling-Meghan-difficult-rude.html
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 940
Re: Big Billy Windsor
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:58:42 AM »
Oh dear big Billy broke Gingys necklace. Poor love
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 963
Re: Big Billy Windsor
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:43:58 PM »
Billy big bollox about The Taliban. Not a clever boast in a few different ways
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 940
Re: Big Billy Windsor
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:21:54 PM »
Hes just stuck a big target on his forehead. What a plonker.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 963
Re: Big Billy Windsor
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:36:05 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 02:21:54 PM
Hes just stuck a big target on his forehead. What a plonker.
There ARE some advantages to being advised by wise auld heads in The Palace or elsewhere. If I were his mate and he'd asked me to read it I'd have warned him away from that boast/claim
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 5 266
Re: Big Billy Windsor
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:43:46 PM »
Very much a taboo to talk of battle casualties for merit points.
I recently served with an ex Gurkha who had numerous commendations but he never talked about it. He was cracking with the butchering knife in the galley mind.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...