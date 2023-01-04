Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 04, 2023, 09:03:52 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Can anyone recommend a place in Edinburgh........
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Can anyone recommend a place in Edinburgh........ (Read 22 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 601
Can anyone recommend a place in Edinburgh........
«
on:
Today
at 06:45:44 PM »
where a stag party of around 10 could stay thats fairly cheap and fairly close to the centre?
We're looking at sometime in May! Were all on the wrong side of middle aged and not trouble causers!
looking at a Friday arrival and Sunday departure!
Thanks
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 938
Re: Can anyone recommend a place in Edinburgh........
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:51:11 PM »
Royal Yacht Britannia.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...