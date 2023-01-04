Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Can anyone recommend a place in Edinburgh........  (Read 21 times)
where a stag party of around 10 could stay thats fairly cheap and fairly close to the centre?

We're looking at sometime in May!  Were all on the wrong side of middle aged and not trouble causers!

looking at a Friday arrival and Sunday departure!

Thanks
Royal Yacht Britannia.
