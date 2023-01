Re: Kelly Monteith Brown Bread « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:24:40 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:42:02 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:24:45 PM He was absolutely shit.



Next!



Well lets hope nobody says the same about you when you die.



There have actually been quite a few tributes saying what a pioneer he was. Watched some of his shows on youtube last night and what he was doing was groundbreaking for its time.

Well lets hope nobody says the same about you when you die.There have actually been quite a few tributes saying what a pioneer he was. Watched some of his shows on youtube last night and what he was doing was groundbreaking for its time.

Ooops, don't speak ill of the dead-meister? Nope, my memory of him is that he was truly terrible. The tributes were from his family Ooops, don't speak ill of the dead-meister? Nope, my memory of him is that he was truly terrible. The tributes were from his family