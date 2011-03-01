Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 840





Posts: 7 840 Kelly Monteith Brown Bread « on: Today at 02:58:16 PM »



RIP



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11595075/Kelly-Monteith-dies-age-80-BBC-comedy-legend-passes-away-one-year-suffering-two-strokes.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ2O5-4ih0A



Remember his shows on BBC 2 in the early 80's.....................not heard much of him since to be fair.RIP Logged