Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 03, 2023, 09:40:40 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Kelly Monteith Brown Bread  (Read 64 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 840


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:58:16 PM »
Remember his shows on BBC 2 in the early 80's.....................not heard much of him since to be fair.

RIP

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11595075/Kelly-Monteith-dies-age-80-BBC-comedy-legend-passes-away-one-year-suffering-two-strokes.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ2O5-4ih0A
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 958



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:24:45 PM »
He was absolutely shit.

Next!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 