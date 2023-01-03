Welcome,
January 03, 2023, 03:47:24 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Kelly Monteith Brown Bread
Topic: Kelly Monteith Brown Bread
Bernie
Posts: 7 840
Kelly Monteith Brown Bread
Today
at 02:58:16 PM »
Remember his shows on BBC 2 in the early 80's.....................not heard much of him since to be fair.
RIP
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11595075/Kelly-Monteith-dies-age-80-BBC-comedy-legend-passes-away-one-year-suffering-two-strokes.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ2O5-4ih0A
