Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 05, 2023, 06:46:26 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Are they going to try & lock us down again???  (Read 386 times)
Snoozy and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 845


View Profile
« on: January 02, 2023, 10:57:32 PM »
It's starting to feel like it.............

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11592439/Return-MASKS-health-chiefs-say-face-coverings-brought-back.html
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 662


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: January 02, 2023, 11:27:05 PM »
Just laugh at the fuckers.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 536


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: January 03, 2023, 12:10:23 AM »
"Health Chiefs"

Thats where the NHS problems lie.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 961



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: January 03, 2023, 04:31:43 PM »
 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 536


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: January 03, 2023, 05:49:47 PM »
The NHS "trusts" should encourage local young people into nursing with a non fee degree.
  Hire more front line staff and fire the army of paper pushers
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 961



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: January 03, 2023, 06:53:20 PM »
Quote from: kippers on January 03, 2023, 05:49:47 PM
The NHS "trusts" should encourage local young people into nursing with a non fee degree.
  Hire more front line staff and fire the army of paper pushers

👍 My ex sort of son in law trained under a bursary. This government stopped them and training fell completely off a cliff    I dont like conspiracy theories, but this smacks of absolutely *planning* to fail. The now Chancellor, who was Health Secretary for a long time, I believe co-wrote a book about privatising the bloody thing. Whats this, hiding in plain sight FFS?

News today says nearly 14% of all beds have got covid and flu sufferers in them. Open some Nightingale places and burst the log-jam. Wards clear quite strongly, A&E clears into those beds, ambulances can arrive, unload and bugger off to another call.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 662


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:25:22 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on January 03, 2023, 06:53:20 PM
Quote from: kippers on January 03, 2023, 05:49:47 PM
The NHS "trusts" should encourage local young people into nursing with a non fee degree.
  Hire more front line staff and fire the army of paper pushers

👍 My ex sort of son in law trained under a bursary. This government stopped them and training fell completely off a cliff    I dont like conspiracy theories, but this smacks of absolutely *planning* to fail. The now Chancellor, who was Health Secretary for a long time, I believe co-wrote a book about privatising the bloody thing. Whats this, hiding in plain sight FFS?

News today says nearly 14% of all beds have got covid and flu sufferers in them. Open some Nightingale places and burst the log-jam. Wards clear quite strongly, A&E clears into those beds, ambulances can arrive, unload and bugger off to another call.

Erm. I dont think so

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid032u3sRANb8hm94feGVz2nn3np5YDZErbbuFbsnn4neNK3LoMQB1AeZEsU5RHZGb6kl&id=100065362146113
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 015


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:08:54 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on January 02, 2023, 10:57:32 PM
It's starting to feel like it.............

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11592439/Return-MASKS-health-chiefs-say-face-coverings-brought-back.html


No, if you feel ill wear a mask. Norm in asia for at least a decade FFS. Are you that stupid ypu want tp sptrsd germs
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 961



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:51:35 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 12:25:22 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on January 03, 2023, 06:53:20 PM
Quote from: kippers on January 03, 2023, 05:49:47 PM
The NHS "trusts" should encourage local young people into nursing with a non fee degree.
  Hire more front line staff and fire the army of paper pushers

👍 My ex sort of son in law trained under a bursary. This government stopped them and training fell completely off a cliff    I dont like conspiracy theories, but this smacks of absolutely *planning* to fail. The now Chancellor, who was Health Secretary for a long time, I believe co-wrote a book about privatising the bloody thing. Whats this, hiding in plain sight FFS?

News today says nearly 14% of all beds have got covid and flu sufferers in them. Open some Nightingale places and burst the log-jam. Wards clear quite strongly, A&E clears into those beds, ambulances can arrive, unload and bugger off to another call.

Erm. I dont think so

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid032u3sRANb8hm94feGVz2nn3np5YDZErbbuFbsnn4neNK3LoMQB1AeZEsU5RHZGb6kl&id=100065362146113

That's solely on about urgent care beds. The 14% is about the total bed stock. Ambulances stood with patients and two days in corridors are completely about the other end of the game
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 845


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:30:27 PM »
Quote from: myboro on Yesterday at 02:08:54 AM
Quote from: Bernie on January 02, 2023, 10:57:32 PM
It's starting to feel like it.............

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11592439/Return-MASKS-health-chiefs-say-face-coverings-brought-back.html


No, if you feel ill wear a mask. Norm in asia for at least a decade FFS. Are you that stupid ypu want tp sptrsd germs

You got any evidence that these masks actually work?

Open your eyes a bit and you will see exactly where this is going. A lock down with the resulting cancelling of all scheduled treatments would relive all the current pressure on the NHS.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11597823/Covid-style-measures-return-official-plans-save-NHS.html
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 961



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:28:18 PM »
Do you actually, truly believe that this is prelude to a lockdown?  :alf:

Why? Is it to do with conspiracy theories? In flu season with NHS under the cosh for whatever reason, it does not seem unreasonable for the authorities to request that a person full of symptoms should at least wear a mask. The fact that no bugger *will* is neither here nor there.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 634


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:25:38 PM »
Not so much a prelude to Lockdown, but probably privatisation. Tories know they're fecked at next Election, those rich men who hide in the shadows will be telling Rishi to create an NHS privatisation "rescue package" so they can stuff their pockets one last time. (Remember Thatcher wouldn't touch the railways, but Major was forced into a fire sale once Blair hove into view!) So if they go ahead, expect to be paying a fortune for an Ambulance owned by a Foreign power!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 