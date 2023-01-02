Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 04, 2023, 04:15:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Are they going to try & lock us down again???  (Read 315 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 843


View Profile
« on: January 02, 2023, 10:57:32 PM »
It's starting to feel like it.............

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11592439/Return-MASKS-health-chiefs-say-face-coverings-brought-back.html
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 662


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: January 02, 2023, 11:27:05 PM »
Just laugh at the fuckers.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 536


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:10:23 AM »
"Health Chiefs"

Thats where the NHS problems lie.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 961



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:31:43 PM »
 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 536


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:49:47 PM »
The NHS "trusts" should encourage local young people into nursing with a non fee degree.
  Hire more front line staff and fire the army of paper pushers
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 961



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:53:20 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:49:47 PM
The NHS "trusts" should encourage local young people into nursing with a non fee degree.
  Hire more front line staff and fire the army of paper pushers

👍 My ex sort of son in law trained under a bursary. This government stopped them and training fell completely off a cliff    I dont like conspiracy theories, but this smacks of absolutely *planning* to fail. The now Chancellor, who was Health Secretary for a long time, I believe co-wrote a book about privatising the bloody thing. Whats this, hiding in plain sight FFS?

News today says nearly 14% of all beds have got covid and flu sufferers in them. Open some Nightingale places and burst the log-jam. Wards clear quite strongly, A&E clears into those beds, ambulances can arrive, unload and bugger off to another call.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 662


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:25:22 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:53:20 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:49:47 PM
The NHS "trusts" should encourage local young people into nursing with a non fee degree.
  Hire more front line staff and fire the army of paper pushers

👍 My ex sort of son in law trained under a bursary. This government stopped them and training fell completely off a cliff    I dont like conspiracy theories, but this smacks of absolutely *planning* to fail. The now Chancellor, who was Health Secretary for a long time, I believe co-wrote a book about privatising the bloody thing. Whats this, hiding in plain sight FFS?

News today says nearly 14% of all beds have got covid and flu sufferers in them. Open some Nightingale places and burst the log-jam. Wards clear quite strongly, A&E clears into those beds, ambulances can arrive, unload and bugger off to another call.

Erm. I dont think so

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid032u3sRANb8hm94feGVz2nn3np5YDZErbbuFbsnn4neNK3LoMQB1AeZEsU5RHZGb6kl&id=100065362146113
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 015


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:08:54 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on January 02, 2023, 10:57:32 PM
It's starting to feel like it.............

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11592439/Return-MASKS-health-chiefs-say-face-coverings-brought-back.html


No, if you feel ill wear a mask. Norm in asia for at least a decade FFS. Are you that stupid ypu want tp sptrsd germs
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 961



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:51:35 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 12:25:22 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:53:20 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 05:49:47 PM
The NHS "trusts" should encourage local young people into nursing with a non fee degree.
  Hire more front line staff and fire the army of paper pushers

👍 My ex sort of son in law trained under a bursary. This government stopped them and training fell completely off a cliff    I dont like conspiracy theories, but this smacks of absolutely *planning* to fail. The now Chancellor, who was Health Secretary for a long time, I believe co-wrote a book about privatising the bloody thing. Whats this, hiding in plain sight FFS?

News today says nearly 14% of all beds have got covid and flu sufferers in them. Open some Nightingale places and burst the log-jam. Wards clear quite strongly, A&E clears into those beds, ambulances can arrive, unload and bugger off to another call.

Erm. I dont think so

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid032u3sRANb8hm94feGVz2nn3np5YDZErbbuFbsnn4neNK3LoMQB1AeZEsU5RHZGb6kl&id=100065362146113

That's solely on about urgent care beds. The 14% is about the total bed stock. Ambulances stood with patients and two days in corridors are completely about the other end of the game
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 843


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:30:27 PM »
Quote from: myboro on Today at 02:08:54 AM
Quote from: Bernie on January 02, 2023, 10:57:32 PM
It's starting to feel like it.............

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11592439/Return-MASKS-health-chiefs-say-face-coverings-brought-back.html


No, if you feel ill wear a mask. Norm in asia for at least a decade FFS. Are you that stupid ypu want tp sptrsd germs

You got any evidence that these masks actually work?

Open your eyes a bit and you will see exactly where this is going. A lock down with the resulting cancelling of all scheduled treatments would relive all the current pressure on the NHS.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11597823/Covid-style-measures-return-official-plans-save-NHS.html
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 961



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:28:18 PM »
Do you actually, truly believe that this is prelude to a lockdown?  :alf:

Why? Is it to do with conspiracy theories? In flu season with NHS under the cosh for whatever reason, it does not seem unreasonable for the authorities to request that a person full of symptoms should at least wear a mask. The fact that no bugger *will* is neither here nor there.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 