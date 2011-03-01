The NHS "trusts" should encourage local young people into nursing with a non fee degree. Hire more front line staff and fire the army of paper pushers

👍 My ex sort of son in law trained under a bursary. This government stopped them and training fell completely off a cliff I dont like conspiracy theories, but this smacks of absolutely *planning* to fail. The now Chancellor, who was Health Secretary for a long time, I believe co-wrote a book about privatising the bloody thing. Whats this, hiding in plain sight FFS?



News today says nearly 14% of all beds have got covid and flu sufferers in them. Open some Nightingale places and burst the log-jam. Wards clear quite strongly, A&E clears into those beds, ambulances can arrive, unload and bugger off to another call.