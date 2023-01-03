Welcome,
January 03, 2023, 04:10:49 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Are they going to try & lock us down again???
Author
Topic: Are they going to try & lock us down again??? (Read 55 times)
Bernie
Are they going to try & lock us down again???


Yesterday
at 10:57:32 PM »
It's starting to feel like it.............
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11592439/Return-MASKS-health-chiefs-say-face-coverings-brought-back.html
Snoozy
Re: Are they going to try & lock us down again???

Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:05 PM »
Just laugh at the fuckers.
kippers
Re: Are they going to try & lock us down again???

Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:10:23 AM »
"Health Chiefs"
Thats where the NHS problems lie.
