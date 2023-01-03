Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 03, 2023, 04:10:43 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Are they going to try & lock us down again???  (Read 54 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 839


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:57:32 PM »
It's starting to feel like it.............

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11592439/Return-MASKS-health-chiefs-say-face-coverings-brought-back.html
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 661


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:27:05 PM »
Just laugh at the fuckers.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 535


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:10:23 AM »
"Health Chiefs"

Thats where the NHS problems lie.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 