kippers

Posts: 3 536





Posts: 3 536 Hayden Hackney « on: January 02, 2023, 03:23:33 PM » What a rise from lad. Superb



Makes Tavernier look like an amateur. Logged

Snoozy

Posts: 662





Posts: 662 Re: Hayden Hackney « Reply #1 on: January 02, 2023, 11:28:27 PM » The new Mark Proctor. Only took us 45 years! 🙄😂