January 10, 2023, 06:28:40 PM
Author Topic: University Research on the Qatar World Cup  (Read 366 times)
theacademic

Posts: 17


« on: January 01, 2023, 12:46:28 PM »
Dear All,

Happy new year. I am involved in a university research project looking at the recent World Cup in Qatar and whether this was a highly unusual tournament, unlikely to be repeated, or the start of future World Cups loaded with political and social issues. To answer this, we have created a short survey that I hope you can spare a few minutes to share your views:

https://teesside.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/the-qatar-world-cup-and-the-new-politics-of-sport

Thanks in advance for your time.
Rutters
*****
Posts: 937


« Reply #1 on: January 01, 2023, 01:44:11 PM »
All done :like:
Big Bad Eugene

Posts: 46


« Reply #2 on: January 01, 2023, 11:43:23 PM »
Youll get next to no returns this forum is dead these days owld chyna, get yourself to red roar  :ponce:
38red
*****
Posts: 632


« Reply #3 on: January 02, 2023, 07:34:19 PM »
Done
Henry Chinaski

Posts: 42



« Reply #4 on: January 07, 2023, 08:35:18 PM »
Done :like:
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Tintin
*****
Posts: 469


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:52:39 AM »
Also done.
For the record, I do sympathize slightly, if you were a gay alcoholic and wanted to attend the world cup.
