« on: January 01, 2023, 12:46:28 PM »



Happy new year. I am involved in a university research project looking at the recent World Cup in Qatar and whether this was a highly unusual tournament, unlikely to be repeated, or the start of future World Cups loaded with political and social issues. To answer this, we have created a short survey that I hope you can spare a few minutes to share your views:



https://teesside.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/the-qatar-world-cup-and-the-new-politics-of-sport



Thanks in advance for your time.



