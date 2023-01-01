Welcome,
January 10, 2023, 06:28:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
University Research on the Qatar World Cup
Author
Topic: University Research on the Qatar World Cup (Read 366 times)
theacademic
University Research on the Qatar World Cup
January 01, 2023, 12:46:28 PM »
Dear All,
Happy new year. I am involved in a university research project looking at the recent World Cup in Qatar and whether this was a highly unusual tournament, unlikely to be repeated, or the start of future World Cups loaded with political and social issues. To answer this, we have created a short survey that I hope you can spare a few minutes to share your views:
https://teesside.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/the-qatar-world-cup-and-the-new-politics-of-sport
Thanks in advance for your time.
Rutters
Re: University Research on the Qatar World Cup
January 01, 2023, 01:44:11 PM »
All done
Big Bad Eugene
Re: University Research on the Qatar World Cup
January 01, 2023, 11:43:23 PM »
Youll get next to no returns this forum is dead these days owld chyna, get yourself to red roar
38red
Re: University Research on the Qatar World Cup
January 02, 2023, 07:34:25 PM »
Done
Henry Chinaski
Re: University Research on the Qatar World Cup
January 07, 2023, 08:35:18 PM »
Done
"Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski
Tintin
Re: University Research on the Qatar World Cup
Today
at 09:52:39 AM »
Also done.
For the record, I do sympathize slightly, if you were a gay alcoholic and wanted to attend the world cup.
