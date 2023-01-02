Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 02, 2023
Topic: University Research on the Qatar World Cup
theacademic

Yesterday at 12:46:28 PM
Dear All,

Happy new year. I am involved in a university research project looking at the recent World Cup in Qatar and whether this was a highly unusual tournament, unlikely to be repeated, or the start of future World Cups loaded with political and social issues. To answer this, we have created a short survey that I hope you can spare a few minutes to share your views:

https://teesside.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/the-qatar-world-cup-and-the-new-politics-of-sport

Thanks in advance for your time.
Rutters
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:44:11 PM
All done :like:
Big Bad Eugene

Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:43:23 PM
Youll get next to no returns this forum is dead these days owld chyna, get yourself to red roar  :ponce:
