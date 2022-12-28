Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hey smalltown  (Read 884 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 853


« on: December 28, 2022, 09:55:16 PM »
Hows your fucking Tesla doing you moss toothed cunt?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11579649/Tesla-owners-blast-Christmas-car-charging-chaos-dozens-forced-wait-THREE-HOUR-queues.html
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 970



« Reply #1 on: December 28, 2022, 11:53:53 PM »
 :meltdown:
Big Bad Eugene

Posts: 47


« Reply #2 on: December 29, 2022, 07:30:33 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on December 28, 2022, 09:55:16 PM
Hows your fucking Tesla doing you moss toothed cunt?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11579649/Tesla-owners-blast-Christmas-car-charging-chaos-dozens-forced-wait-THREE-HOUR-queues.html



Get yourself on roar kid 
Bernie
Posts: 7 853


« Reply #3 on: December 30, 2022, 02:55:08 PM »

Oh Dear  :nige:

Someone get this up on bore me and get the happy enders cage rattled  :alf:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11583677/Why-Britains-electric-dream-driving-distraction-One-motorist-reveals-how.html
Bernie
Posts: 7 853


« Reply #4 on: January 13, 2023, 11:58:33 AM »
Bad news keeps on coming for those daft enough to spend big money on a milk float


"The RACs analysis shows that drivers who use the rapid public charging network  typically because they need to recharge on a longer journey or are trying to charge up time-efficiently as they cant do so at home or work  currently pay a huge premium over those using slower chargers. Indeed, it can be more expensive for an EV driver to recharge quickly on a longer journey than it is for a petrol and diesel drivers to refuel."


https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/news/electric-vehicles-news/cost-of-rapid-charging-an-electric-car-up-50-in-eight-months/


Of course that's assuming it will work in the first place  :nige:

https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/showbiz-news/strictly-helen-skelton-electric-car-25936370?fbclid=IwAR36eblL_RqA2gb9GWdE3smyyTFLQD_aU3f9ObJY44qQNaRbxCmyW-Pasi8

Smallbrain doesn't seem to have mentioned his for a while.....wonder why?  :steptoe: :nige:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 970



« Reply #5 on: January 13, 2023, 02:13:49 PM »
Theres a perfume called Obsession.

Anyway, just been to see a client who has one. He says its fucking stunning, and he has had some absolute corkers

Not for me after seeing the cost of replacement batteries, like
calamity
Offline Offline

Crabamity


« Reply #6 on: January 14, 2023, 07:31:28 PM »
Theyre fun to drive and the ones with ludicrous mode are indeed ludicrous.

The problem as you say is battery life, basically with prices as they are they are only viable for the initial life of the first set of batteries. Big no from me.
Bernie
Posts: 7 853


« Reply #7 on: January 23, 2023, 11:37:05 AM »
He's at it again!! 

Apparently he has done several "Cross continent" trips, and has cruised at 150 MPH.

Someone must have been in a real hurry to receive a massage for him to be hitting that kind of speed  souey

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/will-the-ban-on-the-sale-of-petrol-diesel-cars-happen-in-7-years.41437/page-10
Bernie
Posts: 7 853


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:52:43 AM »
Todays bad news

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11681341/How-lack-chargers-soaring-power-costs-sent-electric-vehicle-revolution-reverse.html?ico=mol_desktop_home
