Oh DearSomeone get this up on bore me and get the happy enders cage rattled

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 849





Posts: 7 849 Re: Hey smalltown « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:58:33 AM »





"The RACs analysis shows that drivers who use the rapid public charging network  typically because they need to recharge on a longer journey or are trying to charge up time-efficiently as they cant do so at home or work  currently pay a huge premium over those using slower chargers. Indeed, it can be more expensive for an EV driver to recharge quickly on a longer journey than it is for a petrol and diesel drivers to refuel."





https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/news/electric-vehicles-news/cost-of-rapid-charging-an-electric-car-up-50-in-eight-months/





Of course that's assuming it will work in the first place



https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/showbiz-news/strictly-helen-skelton-electric-car-25936370?fbclid=IwAR36eblL_RqA2gb9GWdE3smyyTFLQD_aU3f9ObJY44qQNaRbxCmyW-Pasi8



Smallbrain doesn't seem to have mentioned his for a while.....wonder why?



Bad news keeps on coming for those daft enough to spend big money on a milk floatOf course that's assuming it will work in the first placeSmallbrain doesn't seem to have mentioned his for a while.....wonder why? Logged