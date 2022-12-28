Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Hows your fucking Tesla doing you moss toothed cunt?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11579649/Tesla-owners-blast-Christmas-car-charging-chaos-dozens-forced-wait-THREE-HOUR-queues.html
 :meltdown:
Hows your fucking Tesla doing you moss toothed cunt?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11579649/Tesla-owners-blast-Christmas-car-charging-chaos-dozens-forced-wait-THREE-HOUR-queues.html



Get yourself on roar kid 
Oh Dear  :nige:

Someone get this up on bore me and get the happy enders cage rattled  :alf:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11583677/Why-Britains-electric-dream-driving-distraction-One-motorist-reveals-how.html
Bad news keeps on coming for those daft enough to spend big money on a milk float


"The RACs analysis shows that drivers who use the rapid public charging network  typically because they need to recharge on a longer journey or are trying to charge up time-efficiently as they cant do so at home or work  currently pay a huge premium over those using slower chargers. Indeed, it can be more expensive for an EV driver to recharge quickly on a longer journey than it is for a petrol and diesel drivers to refuel."


https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/news/electric-vehicles-news/cost-of-rapid-charging-an-electric-car-up-50-in-eight-months/


Of course that's assuming it will work in the first place  :nige:

https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/showbiz-news/strictly-helen-skelton-electric-car-25936370?fbclid=IwAR36eblL_RqA2gb9GWdE3smyyTFLQD_aU3f9ObJY44qQNaRbxCmyW-Pasi8

Smallbrain doesn't seem to have mentioned his for a while.....wonder why?  :steptoe: :nige:
Theres a perfume called Obsession.

Anyway, just been to see a client who has one. He says its fucking stunning, and he has had some absolute corkers

Not for me after seeing the cost of replacement batteries, like
