December 30, 2022, 09:57:55 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Blackburn v Boro
Topic: Blackburn v Boro (Read 416 times)
Ben G
Blackburn v Boro
«
on:
December 28, 2022, 11:10:51 AM »
Are you going ?
Tickets available on the night so were looking at 5 to 6000
Tory Cunt
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #1 on:
December 28, 2022, 11:19:35 AM »
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:26:57 AM »
Im going, fear the worst though. Along with Barnsley its a ground i never seem to see us win at
About 4500 there i reckon
Bill Buxton
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:02:56 PM »
Absolutely awful defending. I have no confidence in our defence. As for Steffen his suicide pass to Hackney has resulted in a yellow. I can see Hackney being sent off tonight. Carrick must have seen enough to know how shite our back four is. Hope he is able to strengthen this window.
Bill Buxton
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:19 PM »
Why on earth did Carrick play Crooks as CF? He is slow and has no positional sense. Big mistake by Carrick there. We are lucky not to be two down. Needs a much much better second half.
kippers
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:06 PM »
Well I think we look fucking good.
Not had the rub yet, but we look immense going forward, Hackney is superb and we should deffo get a result here.
Make no mistake Blackburn are good, but we look better.
kippers
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:22 PM »
What a fucking team this is!!!
Utfb
calamity
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:28 PM »
Well bill quickly went quiet, talk about making an arse of yourself
The turnaround since Carrick came in has been remarkable. If this result stays until after full time well have sneaked into the playoffs for the first time this season. Championship is even more nuts than usual this season.
Bill Buxton
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:48:15 PM »
Always better to come back from behind.Crooks missed an absolute sitter. Never mind sixth now. As I said earlier we needed a much better second half.
kippers
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:33:56 PM »
Honestly Bill, I thought we were good in the first half and at em ftom the off. Their goal was jammy as it was offside.
Now I am usually very critical, but I see a team now with their eyes on the prize and very committted.
I mentioned the other day about Jones being substandard, I honestly believe he is being eclipsed by other players.
BTW, Forss is coming on very well now to the point that I dont think we need to strengthen in January.
Ben G
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:01:39 AM »
Their goal was a mile offside!
Theyre no mugs but we outgunned them in the end !
Tory Cunt
beamishboro
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:32:21 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 09:02:56 PM
Absolutely awful defending. I have no confidence in our defence. As for Steffen his suicide pass to Hackney has resulted in a yellow. I can see Hackney being sent off tonight. Carrick must have seen enough to know how shite our back four is. Hope he is able to strengthen this window.
Bill Buxton
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:51:38 AM »
Caught napping at the back for the first goal. I hope Carrick is looking for some quality defenders, an attacking midfielder and another striker.
Ben G
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:14:52 PM »
So it turns out the club scouts actually know what theyre about
McGree
Forss
Tory Cunt
Inglorious_Basterd
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:13:30 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 12:14:52 PM
So it turns out the club scouts actually know what theyre about
They do now that we have got rid of that useless cunt Gill.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Blackburn v Boro
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:26:25 PM »
Apparently he nearly signed Haaland!
Or at least seen him play or something.
Tory Cunt
