Blackburn v Boro « on: December 28, 2022, 11:10:51 AM » Are you going ?



Tickets available on the night so were looking at 5 to 6000

Re: Blackburn v Boro « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:26:57 AM » Im going, fear the worst though. Along with Barnsley its a ground i never seem to see us win at



About 4500 there i reckon

Re: Blackburn v Boro « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:02:56 PM » Absolutely awful defending. I have no confidence in our defence. As for Steffen his suicide pass to Hackney has resulted in a yellow. I can see Hackney being sent off tonight. Carrick must have seen enough to know how shite our back four is. Hope he is able to strengthen this window.

Re: Blackburn v Boro « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:38:19 PM » Why on earth did Carrick play Crooks as CF? He is slow and has no positional sense. Big mistake by Carrick there. We are lucky not to be two down. Needs a much much better second half.

Re: Blackburn v Boro « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:39:06 PM » Well I think we look fucking good.

Not had the rub yet, but we look immense going forward, Hackney is superb and we should deffo get a result here.

Make no mistake Blackburn are good, but we look better. Logged

Re: Blackburn v Boro « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:34:28 PM »



Well bill quickly went quiet, talk about making an arse of yourself

The turnaround since Carrick came in has been remarkable. If this result stays until after full time well have sneaked into the playoffs for the first time this season. Championship is even more nuts than usual this season.

Re: Blackburn v Boro « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:48:15 PM » Always better to come back from behind.Crooks missed an absolute sitter. Never mind sixth now. As I said earlier we needed a much better second half.

Re: Blackburn v Boro « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:33:56 PM » Honestly Bill, I thought we were good in the first half and at em ftom the off. Their goal was jammy as it was offside.

Now I am usually very critical, but I see a team now with their eyes on the prize and very committted.

I mentioned the other day about Jones being substandard, I honestly believe he is being eclipsed by other players.

BTW, Forss is coming on very well now to the point that I dont think we need to strengthen in January.

Re: Blackburn v Boro « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:01:39 AM » Their goal was a mile offside!



Theyre no mugs but we outgunned them in the end !

Re: Blackburn v Boro « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:51:38 AM » Caught napping at the back for the first goal. I hope Carrick is looking for some quality defenders, an attacking midfielder and another striker.

McGree

Forss So it turns out the club scouts actually know what theyre about
McGree
Forss