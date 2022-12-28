Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 30, 2022, 09:57:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Blackburn v Boro  (Read 415 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 265



View Profile WWW
« on: December 28, 2022, 11:10:51 AM »
Are you going ?

Tickets available on the night so were looking at 5 to 6000
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 954



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 28, 2022, 11:19:35 AM »
 :mido:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 826



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:26:57 AM »
Im going,  fear the worst though. Along with Barnsley its a ground i never seem to see us win at

About 4500 there i reckon
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 937


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:02:56 PM »
Absolutely awful defending. I have no confidence in our defence. As for Steffen his suicide pass to Hackney has resulted in a yellow. I can see Hackney being sent off tonight. Carrick must have seen enough to know how shite our back four is. Hope he is able to strengthen this window.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 937


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:38:19 PM »
Why on earth did Carrick play Crooks as CF? He is slow and has no positional sense. Big mistake by Carrick there. We are lucky not to be two down. Needs a much much better second half.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 533


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:39:06 PM »
Well I think we look fucking good.
Not had the rub yet, but we look immense going forward, Hackney is superb and we should deffo get a result here.
Make no mistake Blackburn are good, but we look better.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 533


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:02:22 PM »
What a fucking team this is!!!

Utfb
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 663

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:34:28 PM »
Well bill quickly went quiet, talk about making an arse of yourself   :dftt:

The turnaround since Carrick came in has been remarkable. If this result stays until after full time well have sneaked into the playoffs for the first time this season. Championship is even more nuts than usual this season.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 937


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:48:15 PM »
Always better to come back from behind.Crooks missed an absolute sitter. Never mind sixth now. As I said earlier we needed a much better second half.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 533


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:33:56 PM »
Honestly Bill, I thought we were good in the first half and at em ftom the off. Their goal was jammy as it was offside.
 Now I am usually very critical, but I see a team now with their eyes on the prize and very committted.
 I mentioned the other day about Jones being substandard, I honestly believe he is being eclipsed by other players.
 BTW, Forss is coming on very well now to the point that I dont think we need to strengthen in January.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 265



View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:01:39 AM »
Their goal was a mile offside!

Theyre no mugs but we outgunned them in the end !
Logged
Tory Cunt
beamishboro
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 102


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:32:21 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:02:56 PM
Absolutely awful defending. I have no confidence in our defence. As for Steffen his suicide pass to Hackney has resulted in a yellow. I can see Hackney being sent off tonight. Carrick must have seen enough to know how shite our back four is. Hope he is able to strengthen this window.

 :wanker:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 937


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:51:38 AM »
Caught napping at the back for the first goal. I hope Carrick is looking for some quality defenders, an attacking midfielder and another striker.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 265



View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:14:52 PM »
So it turns out the club scouts actually know what theyre about 

McGree :like:
Forss  :like:
Logged
Tory Cunt
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 556


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:13:30 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:14:52 PM
So it turns out the club scouts actually know what theyre about 

They do now that we have got rid of that useless cunt Gill.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 265



View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:26:25 PM »
Apparently he nearly signed Haaland!

Or at least seen him play or something.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 