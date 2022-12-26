Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 28, 2022, 08:11:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chuba Akpom!  (Read 313 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 261



View Profile WWW
« on: December 26, 2022, 05:20:36 PM »
What a player!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 261



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: December 26, 2022, 05:53:20 PM »
Hat trick and wonderful all round performance!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 931


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 26, 2022, 06:01:41 PM »
Very pleased for the lad. Written off by that blow hard Wilder. Great=performance.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 261



View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: December 26, 2022, 06:09:30 PM »
Written off by everyone tbf!

He seems to be playing with the freedom of no expectations! He probably thought fook it and started playing like it was his last chance.
Logged
Tory Cunt
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 530


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 26, 2022, 06:44:11 PM »
That was a hard match and Wigan were very game.
Akpom is the key though and our midfield was buzzing around him. Forss looking sharp too. Only Jones wasnt on song today.

Finally seeing a proper Boro team after years of shit.
Wilder was hopeless who was unable to play the right team, but for me the biggest conman of all was Warnock.
How the fuck did he get away with it and have most of the fans onside when we were truly woeful ?

  Its looking good and we have players who will be knocking on the door soon in Bola and Dijksteel. Good time to be a Boro fan.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 662

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 26, 2022, 07:24:41 PM »
Probably the only example I remember of a boro player coming back firing from a loan abroad. Normally they go off on loan and never return.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 530


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 26, 2022, 07:32:27 PM »
The only transfer business we need to do is sign up Giles and Steffen on permanent deals.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 388

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 26, 2022, 07:35:09 PM »
In fairness to Jones he's a victim of his own success from last season, most notably through his link up play with Crooks - who himself has rarely featured this season. When he isn't getting marked or hacked out of a game he still looks to move the ball into the box only to find theres sometimes no one there to receive it so tends to check inside, thus losing momentum. On the plus side opposition defenders concentrating on him has given Giles less attention culminating in the latter having imo his best game for us today.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 935


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: December 26, 2022, 08:54:49 PM »
A word for Hayden Hackney today. I was a bit worried for him when JH went off but he stepped up immensely.

A proper player in the making  jc
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 261



View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: December 26, 2022, 11:34:38 PM »
Quote from: kippers on December 26, 2022, 06:44:11 PM
That was a hard match and Wigan were very game.
Akpom is the key though and our midfield was buzzing around him. Forss looking sharp too. Only Jones wasnt on song today.

Finally seeing a proper Boro team after years of shit.
Wilder was hopeless who was unable to play the right team, but for me the biggest conman of all was Warnock.
How the fuck did he get away with it and have most of the fans onside when we were truly woeful ?

  Its looking good and we have players who will be knocking on the door soon in Bola and Dijksteel. Good time to be a Boro fan.

Im fairness, I actually think thats the game plan for Jones. Let the opposition defenders worry about him and dig him all game.
Logged
Tory Cunt
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 825



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:33:51 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on December 26, 2022, 07:35:09 PM
In fairness to Jones he's a victim of his own success from last season, most notably through his link up play with Crooks - who himself has rarely featured this season. When he isn't getting marked or hacked out of a game he still looks to move the ball into the box only to find theres sometimes no one there to receive it so tends to check inside, thus losing momentum. On the plus side opposition defenders concentrating on him has given Giles less attention culminating in the latter having imo his best game for us today.

Spot on that

As for Chuba Akpom he is like the championship version of Harry Kane the way he plays. Mad to think he was effectively on the scrap heap
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 662

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:52:14 AM »
That was pretty much my point. When a senior player goes out on loan from boro theyre usually done. Hes the only one I remember coming back like this.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 