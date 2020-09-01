That was a hard match and Wigan were very game.
Akpom is the key though and our midfield was buzzing around him. Forss looking sharp too. Only Jones wasnt on song today.
Finally seeing a proper Boro team after years of shit.
Wilder was hopeless who was unable to play the right team, but for me the biggest conman of all was Warnock.
How the fuck did he get away with it and have most of the fans onside when we were truly woeful ?
Its looking good and we have players who will be knocking on the door soon in Bola and Dijksteel. Good time to be a Boro fan.
Im fairness, I actually think thats the game plan for Jones. Let the opposition defenders worry about him and dig him all game.