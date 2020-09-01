Ben G



Chuba Akpom! « on: Yesterday at 05:20:36 PM » What a player!

Re: Chuba Akpom! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:01:41 PM » Very pleased for the lad. Written off by that blow hard Wilder. Great=performance.

Re: Chuba Akpom! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:09:30 PM » Written off by everyone tbf!



He seems to be playing with the freedom of no expectations! He probably thought fook it and started playing like it was his last chance. Logged Tory Cunt

Re: Chuba Akpom! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:44:11 PM » That was a hard match and Wigan were very game.

Akpom is the key though and our midfield was buzzing around him. Forss looking sharp too. Only Jones wasnt on song today.



Finally seeing a proper Boro team after years of shit.

Wilder was hopeless who was unable to play the right team, but for me the biggest conman of all was Warnock.

How the fuck did he get away with it and have most of the fans onside when we were truly woeful ?



Its looking good and we have players who will be knocking on the door soon in Bola and Dijksteel. Good time to be a Boro fan. Logged

Re: Chuba Akpom! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:24:41 PM » Probably the only example I remember of a boro player coming back firing from a loan abroad. Normally they go off on loan and never return.

Re: Chuba Akpom! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:32:27 PM » The only transfer business we need to do is sign up Giles and Steffen on permanent deals.

Re: Chuba Akpom! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:35:09 PM » In fairness to Jones he's a victim of his own success from last season, most notably through his link up play with Crooks - who himself has rarely featured this season. When he isn't getting marked or hacked out of a game he still looks to move the ball into the box only to find theres sometimes no one there to receive it so tends to check inside, thus losing momentum. On the plus side opposition defenders concentrating on him has given Giles less attention culminating in the latter having imo his best game for us today.

Re: Chuba Akpom! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:54:49 PM »



A proper player in the making A word for Hayden Hackney today. I was a bit worried for him when JH went off but he stepped up immensely.A proper player in the making Logged