Author Topic: Border Farce !!  (Read 140 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 12:54:18 PM »
They are out on strike so they've brought the army in...............and twitter is full of people saying that rather than the predicted chaos, it's loads better !! Lol

Now lets use the military at Dover and protect our borders properly

Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:03:25 PM »
Navy have been patrolling the channel for months.
Tory Cunt
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:05:14 PM »
Moral of the story :   if you are going to go on strike, you better know your worth.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:18:54 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 02:03:25 PM
Navy have been providing a free ferry service for years.

Corrected for you. No thanks necessary.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:23:34 PM »
Airport border control running much more smoothly, now the bad tempered gestapo aren't there.
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:56:23 PM »
Its checking passports ffs. A child could do it.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:15:48 PM »
I agree but they dont do much passport checks for the dinghy boys. Border Farce is a very apt description of them.
kippers
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:54:43 AM »
So nobody is checking arses ?
