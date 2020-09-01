Bernie

Border Farce !! « on: Yesterday at 12:54:18 PM »



Now lets use the military at Dover and protect our borders properly



They are out on strike so they've brought the army in...............and twitter is full of people saying that rather than the predicted chaos, it's loads better !! Lol

Now lets use the military at Dover and protect our borders properly

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11568675/Border-Force-strike-busiest-Xmas-three-years-Passengers-told-expect-delays-six-airports.html