December 23, 2022, 05:04:39 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Border Farce !!
Topic: Border Farce !! (Read 52 times)
Bernie
Border Farce !!
Today
at 12:54:18 PM »
They are out on strike so they've brought the army in...............and twitter is full of people saying that rather than the predicted chaos, it's loads better !! Lol
Now lets use the military at Dover and protect our borders properly
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11568675/Border-Force-strike-busiest-Xmas-three-years-Passengers-told-expect-delays-six-airports.html
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Border Farce !!
Today
at 02:03:25 PM »
Navy have been patrolling the channel for months.
Tory Cunt
kippers
Re: Border Farce !!
Today
at 03:05:14 PM »
Moral of the story : if you are going to go on strike, you better know your worth.
Bud Wiser
Re: Border Farce !!
Today
at 03:18:54 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:03:25 PM
Navy have been providing a free ferry service for years.
Corrected for you. No thanks necessary.
Bill Buxton
Re: Border Farce !!
Today
at 03:23:34 PM »
Airport border control running much more smoothly, now the bad tempered gestapo aren't there.
kippers
Re: Border Farce !!
Today
at 03:56:23 PM »
Its checking passports ffs. A child could do it.
